The Bible says, “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God.” (Romans 10:17) In other words, our faith grows when we hear the word of God. Hebrews 4:12 teaches “the word of God is living and powerful”. We have this great gift available to us, but we deny ourselves these blessings when we do not read the scriptures.
We need to consider the powerful question spoken by Jesus Christ, “Have you not read that which was spoken unto you by God?” (Matthew 22: 31) I encourage you to read, study and meditate on the word of God.
First, let’s read the word of God. It may be true that most families today do not take the time to read the Bible together. It may also be true that most individuals do not practice daily Bible reading. Have we lost our appreciation for the holy scriptures? The devil would love nothing more! The psalmist wrote of his love and reverence for God’s word by saying, “How sweet are Thy words unto my taste! Yes, sweeter than honey to my mouth! Through Thy precepts I get understanding, therefore I hate every false way. Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path. I have sworn and I will perform it, that I will keep Thy righteous judgments.” (Psalm 119: 103) Isaiah 34:16 offers this valuable advice, “Seek out the book of the Lord and read.”
To destroy the ideas and ideals found in books, it is not necessary to burn them. All we have to do is to leave them unread for one generation. If we apply this principle to religion, it might read: “To destroy religion, it is not necessary to burn the Bible. All it will take is to leave it unread for one generation.” In Judges chapter two we read about people who served the Lord all the days of Joshua and all the days of the elders that outlived Joshua. When that generation had died, there arose another generation which did not know God or about the great things he had done for them. It goes on to say that these people “did evil in the sight of the Lord.”
If you are looking for a beginning point for your Bible reading, let me recommend one or all of the gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. These teach about the life and message of Jesus. Then, the book of Acts tells about the beginning and early years of the church. Also, let me suggest that you read slowly and carefully, never “speed read” the Bible. I would never set deadlines on reading a specified amount in a specified time period. Read at a speed that allows you to study and meditate on what you have read.
Second, let’s study the word of God. We would never consider traveling a long distance without studying a road map. We also need to see the value in studying the route that will take us to Heaven. We should study with an open mind and without preconceived notions. We should study topics thoroughly, using the sum of the scriptures, not just some of the scriptures. We should study with a spirit that is determined to obey, even if it is not what we have done in the past. James 1:22 teaches, “Be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. Whoso looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.”
Third, let’s meditate on the word of God. Reading furnishes the mind with the raw material of wisdom, but it is meditation that makes it ours. Meditation is spending time really thinking about the scriptures we have read and how they apply to our lives. Psalm 1:2 teaches, “But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in His law he meditates day and night.” David wrote, “Oh how I love Thy law. It is my meditation all the day.” (Psalm 119:97)
Spiritual meditation cannot be done without the word of God. No other text is the source of absolute truth. We must have a clear head and an open, receptive heart. Our hearts must be ready to change if necessary. We must set aside a period of time for meditation in quiet solitude. Psalm 46:10 teaches, “Be still, and know that I am God.”