During my time as a minister, I encountered a lot of people who were not happy with themselves or their lives. We all want to be in control of our lives, but that is easier said than done, especially with so many outside influences. The devil takes advantage of every opportunity to take control, even if just for a little while. We need to take control of ourselves personally, and then, our lives. One man said it this way, “If there’s something you should not be doing – just stop it! If there’s something you should be doing – just do it.” When it comes to living your life, you are the only one who can do what needs to be done, or stop what you shouldn’t be doing. No one else can do it for you. We do know that not everything is within our control. Our lives can be acted upon by situations, circumstances, and sometimes other people. Sometimes our life goes out of control because of things beyond our control. The famous “Serenity Prayer” was written by Reinhold Niebuhr. It goes like this, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”
Self control is listed with the Christian graces in 2nd Peter 1:5 and Galatians 5:22, so God does see the need for it in our lives. In Proverbs 25:28 we read, “Whoever has no rule over his own spirit is like a city broken down, without walls.” In other words, if we have no self control, we are vulnerable and easily overtaken by Satan and sin.
Take control of your time! Much of our time is dictated by others, but try to carve out some time for you and God each day. Three key words in time management are: simplify, prioritize, and invest. First, many say the simple life is the happiest life. The apostle Paul wrote, “Godliness with contentment is great gain” (1st Timothy 6:6). Second, to prioritize, plan your life around the most important things, such as faith, family, and trusted friends. Also decide what you want to achieve with your time and develop goals. Plan your work and work your plan! Third, invest your time instead of spending it. This works in finance. Invest time with your family to make that time more meaningful. Invest time in Bible study and prayer each day. Avoid time stealers that offer little or no benefits.
Take control of your thoughts! We need to think about what we are thinking, and be conscious or aware of our thoughts. Are they good thoughts or thoughts we would be ashamed to tell? We all have thoughts that we are not proud of. Sometimes thoughts seem to jump into our minds without being invited. Sometimes we never check to see where these thoughts came from. To take control, here is a technique that might work for you. If your mind was a mailbox, and thoughts were letters from either God or Satan – open the letters from God – and consider the letters from Satan to be junk mail! Throw them in the trash can unopened. Or imagine you have caller ID on your incoming thoughts. Before letting a thought settle in and take root in your mind, check to see who it came from – God or Satan. Every sin begins first in the mind. If Satan’s number shows up on caller ID – don’t answer! It is a scam from the father of lies.
It is very important to take control of our thoughts, because as a man thinks — that he becomes. As a man thinks — that he does. As a man thinks — there he spends his time and money. Proverbs 23:7 teaches, “As a man thinks in his heart, so is he.” So, think about good and positive things, and take control! Whatsoever things are true, honest, just, pure, lovely, things of good report — if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise — think on these things. (Philippians 4:8)