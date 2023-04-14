It can be confusing to see some people observing one part of the Bible, while others observe another part. This seems to be contradictory. For example, some today still practice animal sacrifice for their sins, but we are told in Hebrews 9:12-14 that the blood of Christ has taken away the need for animal sacrifice.
Hebrews 10:4 teaches, “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins.” Verse 10 states, “We have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ, once for all.” “And for this reason He is the Mediator of the new covenant, by means of death, for the redemption of the transgressions under the first covenant” (Hebrews 9:15). In Hebrews 8:6-7 we read, “But now He (Christ) has obtained a more excellent ministry, inasmuch as He is also Mediator of a better covenant, which was established on better promises. For if that first covenant had been faultless, then no place would have been sought for a second.”
It would be extremely confusing to attempt to obey all the commands of the Bible, because the Bible contains two sets of written laws. The old covenant (law of Moses) began at Mount Sinai and ended with the cross of Christ. Purchased with His blood, the new covenant began at the cross and will last until the end of time. Beginning with the first man, Adam, there was unwritten law as God spoke to man through the patriarchs. Since creation, there have been three types of law for three time periods: the Patriarchal era, the Mosaic era and the Christian era. So, recorded in the Bible are laws that applied specifically to these time periods.
In the beginning, Adam and Eve and their descendants served under a patriarchal system of God’s law. A patriarch is the male leader of a family or tribe. God spoke to the patriarchs directly and gave them instructions that were passed on verbally to the family members. Noah is a good example of a patriarch who lived during this time. God spoke directly to Noah (Genesis 6:13). The patriarchal period ended for the Jews with the giving of the first written law to Moses on Mount Sinai. This began the Mosaic period of law, named after the man who directly received it. It includes much more than just the Ten Commandments. These writings are preserved today in the books of law, which are the first five books of the Old Testament: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. These commandments only applied to the Jews, as the Gentiles remained under God’s patriarchal system until the cross of Christ. Both the Mosaic and Patriarchal law systems ended with the death of Jesus on the cross (Colossians 2:14).
Today, all people everywhere are to follow the new and better law of Christ. Galatians 3:28 teaches, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” Although trying to obey all of the commands in the Bible would be extremely confusing, obeying the new covenant of Christ is relatively simple. The cleansing power of the blood of Christ reaches back in time to the first man — Adam and will reach forward in time until the last day. Although the Old Testament prophets did not live in the Christian era, God showed it to them and they prophesied about it. They knew the sacrifice of Christ would come. Read Isaiah chapter 53 and note that this prophecy was written about 700 years before Jesus was born. This chapter includes prophecies like this, “Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions; He was bruised for our iniquities.”
So, it is not so confusing to obey the commands of God today. We are to follow the law of Christ (the new covenant) which is purchased with His blood and contained in the New Testament. In these scriptures, we can read about the original church which predated any thought of denominationalism, and the church’s faithfulness to the new covenant in their worship and work. To avoid confusion, they were simply called Christians (Acts 11:26).