The question is, “Is God affected by time?”
God walks through time past, present and future. The great “I Am” is above and beyond time. Mankind is living in a bubble of time, like a bubble that floats on the wind for a while and then bursts. God breathed into this bubble as He spoke the universe into existence, so was time created “in the beginning” (Genesis 1:1).
God can move the hands of time either forward or backward. One example is found in 2nd Kings chapter 20 where God promised Hezekiah 15 extra years of life. Hezekiah doubted and wanted a sign, so Isaiah said to Hezekiah, “This sign shall you have from the Lord: Shall the shadow go forward ten degrees, or back ten degrees?” And Hezekiah answered, “It is an easy thing for the shadow to go forward ten degrees, so let the shadow go backward ten degrees.” Isaiah the prophet cried unto the Lord and God brought the shadow ten degrees backward.
Another example is found in Joshua chapter 10. While battling the Amorites, Joshua asked God for more time; specifically for the sun and moon to stand still. “God caused the sun to stand still in the midst of the sky and the moon stopped also, until the Israelites had defeated their enemy.”
In 2nd Peter 3: 8 we read, “..with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” These numbers are not to be taken literally, for in doing so, we would be greatly underestimating the abilities of the Almighty. However, the concept being taught can be taken quite literally. The numbers 1 and 1000 are used to illustrate a contrast of great magnitude and they are presented twice.
First, let us consider the fact that God can view 1,000 years as one day. With God the events of 1,000 years (365,000 days) can be easily experienced as a single day. This is an astounding 365,000 to 1 ratio. Unaffected by time Himself, the Creator of it has the ability to compress or condense it, resulting in a macro view of time. The word “macro” can be defined in two ways: (1) large scale or (2) over a long period of time. A macro view is seen when we look through a telescope into the vast expanse of the physical universe. There we see images only measurable in light years, but everything is seen on a very small eyepiece or computer screen.
This fact about God’s powerful vision helps us to understand His omniscient or all knowing nature and His ways of providence. Jehovah God sees the “big picture,” so we should trust in His providence. Hebrews 13:5 teaches that God will never leave us or forsake us, so we might boldly say, “The Lord is my helper.”
One example of God being personally involved in the big picture is described in 1st Peter 1:18-20. There we read that we are redeemed by the precious blood of Christ, and that He was foreordained before the foundation of the world.” By the wisdom of God, Christ was chosen beforehand, even before time, to be the blood sacrifice for our sins.
Second, consider that God can view one day as 1000 years. In other words, God has the ability to expand or stretch time, resulting in a micro view of time. In this way He can observe all things in the greatest detail. A micro view is seen when we look through a microscope to see the tiniest of things with great clarity and detail. In this case the ratio is reversed and is 1 to 365,000. Therefore, when God desires a close examination, He can magnify a day into the equivalent of 365,000 days.
This fact about God’s powerful vision helps us to understand the omnipresent nature of the great “I Am.” Jehovah God is not only the maker of time, but also the master of it. He holds time in His hand like a watchmaker might hold an old-fashioned pocket watch of his own creation.