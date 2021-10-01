Some might say that tolerance is the fix-all to every social problem. This is far from the truth. In fact, there are times when tolerance should not be practiced. For example: If you were to see a little child being abused, should you be tolerant or intervene? Tolerance has its place, but there should also be limits to what we tolerate.
The Bible encourages tolerance in certain situations. In Ephesians 4:2 the apostle Paul told Christians how to conduct themselves toward a faithful brother: “... with all lowliness and gentleness, with longsuffering, bearing with one another in love.” In contrast, Paul in 1 Corinthians 5: 11 writes, “... I have written to you not to keep company with anyone named a brother, who is sexually immoral, or covetous, or an idolater, or a reviler, or a drunkard, or an extortioner — not even to eat with such a person.”
In Romans 1:28-31 we read a list of ungodly behaviors. The very next verse (verse 32) says this, “... those who practice such things are deserving of death, they not only do the same but also approve (tolerate) those who practice them.” In Ephesians 5: 11 Christians are told, “Have no fellowship (tolerance) with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”
Sometimes people speak out for tolerance for any and all views regarding religion. The question that should be asked is this: “What will God tolerate?” The Bible describes God as one who expects obedience to His word and does not tolerate disobedience. Jesus said, “He who rejects Me, and does not receive My words, has that which judges him — the word that I have spoken will judge him in the last day.” (John 12:48)
In John 17:17 Jesus teaches that God’s word is truth. First century Christians were unified in the truth. In 1 Corinthians 1: 10 Paul writes, “That you all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; But that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.”
In the time of the apostles, there was no tolerance for those who taught false doctrine. In 2 John 1:10-11 we are taught, “If anyone comes to you and does not bring this doctrine, do not receive him into your house nor greet him; for he who greets him shares in his evil deeds.”
In Ephesians 4: 4-6 we read, “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all.” Paul emphasized the importance of the one gospel in Galatians 1: 6-9. There we read, “I marvel that you are turning away so soon from Him who called you in the grace of Christ, to a different gospel, which is not another; but there are some who trouble you and want to pervert the gospel of Christ. But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed.”
The Bible also teaches that there is one Savior. Years ago, I heard someone say, “You don’t need to believe that Jesus is the only way to God.” Some see this attitude as a gesture of religious tolerance, but is God tolerant of those who ignore His Son? In John 14:6 Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
Truth is singular and absolute. If it did not have these qualities, it would not be truth at all. Things that are untrue should not be considered as just another opinion or tolerated. My mathematics teachers showed me no tolerance in school. They insisted that 2 plus 2 equaled 4. Thankfully, teachers today are still unwilling to consider any other answer.