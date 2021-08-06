The question is, “What does the Bible say about prehistoric times?”
If you were to ask someone to describe “prehistoric times” they might refer to a time before man, when dinosaurs roamed the earth. If we look at the word “prehistoric” it is easily defined as “before history” or before a written record of history. Was there a time in Earth’s past that was prehistoric? The Bible says “No.” In fact, the Bible provides a record of the creation of the Heavens and the Earth. By the inspiration of God, Moses was able to write man’s history from the beginning, in the Bible book called Genesis.
In Genesis 1:1 we see the words, “In the beginning.” By reading on we learn what is beginning. This is the history of the creation of our universe and the beginning of time itself. Therefore, there are no prehistoric times. There were no ignorant cavemen either. In the book of Genesis we learn of the first man called Adam and he was obviously intelligent. Adam was capable of understanding language and God’s law. He was also intelligent enough to think of names for the animals. In Genesis 2:19 we read, “Out of the ground the Lord God formed every beast of the field and every bird of the air, and brought them to Adam to see what he would call them. And whatever Adam called each living creature, that was its name.”
Some might ask, “How does the age of the dinosaurs fit in to all of this?” The Bible acknowledges the dinosaurs as being created by God (see Genesis 1:24-25 “beast of the earth”). Creatures we call dinosaurs are mentioned at least five times in the Psalms, in Isaiah and other places in the Bible. An especially descriptive passage is found in Job chapter 40, beginning with verse 15 and all of chapter 41. There we read about the Behemoth with a tail like a cedar of Lebanon and the fire-breathing Leviathan. The descriptions found here do not fit any animal living on the earth today. The theorists of evolution have said that man did not co-exist with dinosaurs, but appeared on the earth millions of years after they became extinct. Not only does the Bible speak of dinosaurs, but their images appear in ancient stone carvings, cave paintings and clay figurines.
The first verse in Genesis is more profound than it first appears. It was penned by Moses through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit about 1500 B.C. Much later, in 1820, scientist Hubert Spencer presented the world with five scientific components of the universe. He named time, force, energy, space, and matter. However Genesis 1:1 had named them already. “In the beginning (time) God (force) created (energy) the heavens (space) and the earth (matter).
Someone might ask, “What do we know about the events before time and the beginning?” The Bible does reveal some things that happened before time began. Let’s begin with 1 Peter 1:18-20 which reads, “... knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, like silver or gold, from your aimless conduct received by tradition from your fathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot. He indeed was foreordained before the foundation of the world.” Another revealing text is 2 Timothy 1: 9 “… Who has saved us and called us with a holy calling, not according to our works, but according to His own purpose and grace which was given to us in Christ Jesus before time began.” Also note Titus 1: 2 “… in hope of eternal life which God, Who cannot lie, promised before time began.”
These verses should have great meaning for us. They reveal that our gracious God created a plan of salvation and Christ committed to the cross of Calvary before time began, before Earth was created and before the first man walked the Earth. What great commitment and love the Father, Son and Holy Spirit had for us. That love is still present today.