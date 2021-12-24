A resolution is a firm decision to do or not to do something. There are many resolutions in the Bible. In Psalm 119:105 we find familiar words, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. I have sworn and I will perform it, that I will keep Thy righteous judgments.” With strong resolve, Joshua said, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” (Joshua 24:15) Like Joshua, let’s make a firm decision to do what is right.
Let me point out two misconceptions about entering into a new year. First, 2022 will not automatically give you a fresh start. You must leave 2021 behind in good condition or you will find it stalking you in the new year. I must go to that person I have wronged and make things right. Then, I can go to God with my sin and he will make me righteous. It is important to address these issues, so that we might start again with a clean slate. Our sins do not vanish when we forget them, only God’s forgiveness can remove them from us.
We can become very adept in covering up the things we have done wrong. Over time, we may have buried our problems so deep that they are almost forgotten. We should pray that our sins always trouble us deeply, even to the point of sleepless nights and an aching conscience. Although we might have almost forgotten our sins, God still sees them clearly. Ecclesiastes 12:14 teaches that “God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil.” So, I suggest that we leave 2021 behind in the best condition possible and this will give us a foundation to build a better new year.
The second misconception about entering the new year is that we have been promised another 12 months. If this guarantee exists, I have not seen it. The Bible teaches that we are not promised another year, month, day or minute. I don’t bring this up to be morbid, but we need to have a dose of reality so we might put the important things in perspective.
Two clocks are always ticking, whether you notice them or not. The first clock is your “life clock”. With each tick, your lifetime is becoming a little shorter. James 4:14 teaches, “Whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.” The second clock is God’s “time clock.” With each tick, time itself is becoming a little shorter. Since ancient times, men have been trying to predict when time will end. What does the Bible say about the end of time? In Matthew 25:13 Jesus spoke of His return, saying, “Watch therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour when the Son of Man shall come.” He also taught, “But of that day and hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Take heed, watch and pray; for you do not know when the time is.” (Mark 13:32-33) The apostle Paul must have been fully aware that we are not guaranteed another year, month, day, hour or minute. He wrote, “Behold, now is the accepted time. Behold, now is the day of salvation.” (II Cor 6:2) We should not delay in making things right with our fellow man, and with God.
Resolutions are not just for New Year’s. Resolve to be better and do better each and every day. These better ways of living are taught in the Holy Bible. The Psalmist said, “This is my comfort in my affliction, for Your word has given me life.” (Psalm 119:50)