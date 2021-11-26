The conscience has been described as an inner feeling which acts as an indicator of whether one’s behavior is right or wrong. If the conscience is violated it may cause feelings of guilt. Earnest Hemingway said, “What is moral is what you feel good about afterwards and what is immoral is what you feel bad about.” According to this philosophy, right or wrong would depend on whether or not the person felt remorse about what he had done. Many murderers have shown no remorse, but this falls short of justifying murder. The leaders of Nazi Germany showed no remorse as they oversaw the imprisonment and murder of millions.
If you believe that truth is determined by feelings, you must accept everyone’s feelings as truth. Should the conscience of each individual be his guide? No. There must be a standard of what is true, moral and ethical. I strongly recommend the Holy Bible. In Jeremiah 10: 23 we read, “I know that the way of a man is not in himself. It is not in man that walks to direct his steps.” Yes, we all need to be directed by God’s absolute truth.
In religious matters we sometimes hear the advice, “Just trust your heart.” This approach places greater emphasis on the individual’s conscience than it does on God’s commands, and ignores the authority of God and His absolute truth. Truth is absolute or it is not truth at all. The duty of man’s conscience is to put God’s truth into practice and to let that truth be the tool of measurement for everything he does. Proverbs 3:5 teaches, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.”
In Acts 23:1 the apostle Paul states that he had always “lived in all good conscience before God”. This is the same man who had severely persecuted the Lord’s church. Acts 8:3 tells us, “He made havoc of the church, entering every house and dragging off men and women, committing them to prison.” Paul admitted, “I persecuted this way to the death, binding and delivering into prisons both men and women.” (Acts 22: 4) When confronted by Christ, Paul was asked the question, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting Me?” (Acts 26:14) How could Paul have done these terrible things with a good conscience toward God? It is a fact that his conscience was clear. Paul thought he was doing the right things, but he was wrong because he was acting on information that was not true. The conscience must be educated with truth, before it can function properly.
In the word “conscience” we see the word “science” which originally came from the Latin word “scientia” which means knowledge. A fully functioning conscience acts upon the knowledge of right and wrong, rather than individual feelings. The Bible tells of some who have defiled (corrupted) their consciences. (Titus 1:15) In First Timothy 4:2 some are described as “having their own conscience seared with a hot iron,” so that it is numb. Some follow their conscience like they follow a wheelbarrow. They push it in the direction they want to go. Proverbs 14:12 teaches, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.”
Should your conscience be your guide? Answer: Only if it is educated in God’s absolute truth. To solely trust in your own feelings without God’s guidance is sure to fail. Proverbs 28:26 states, “He who trusts in his own heart is a fool.”