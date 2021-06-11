Shane Hoover is a retired minister living in Greeneville. He now devotes his time to writing Bible study materials and volunteer work.

This column is about you and that Bible question that has been on your mind for some time now. To submit a Bible question by mail the address is: Attention: Bible Questions, The Greeneville Sun, P.O. Box 1630, Greeneville, TN 37744, or submit your question by Email: biblequestions321@gmail.com.