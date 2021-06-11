There are times in our lives when we face financial decisions and need to seek the help of a financial consultant. This makes us feel more at ease because they are experts and we can let them guide us. There are times when we need to seek assistance regarding a legal matter and we call upon an attorney. This lifts the burden from our shoulders and we can just follow their wise instructions. In both cases, don’t we feel so much better having enlisted their services? It is nice to forget our worries and simply do what the consultants say.
But, is this a good practice in religious matters? You may think that I, being a preacher, would say that you need to do what I say. However, I pray that you would never blindly follow the words of any preacher, including me. You should not “turn off” your own logic and simply do what a preacher says.
No preacher or religious leader today has a special ability to tell you what God wants you to do. If any of them go beyond preaching the simple truth of God’s word, they’ve gone too far. If any do less than preach His word, they have not gone far enough. Proverbs 30:5-6 teaches, “Every word of God is pure. He is a shield to those who put their trust in Him. Do not add to His words, lest He rebuke you, and you be found a liar.”
The Bible has all the answers and makes them available to each of us. I welcome your Bible question and promise to answer your question with a scripture-based answer. Then, I hope that you will look into your Bible to confirm that I have told you the truth. The “miracle book” we call the Bible has been preserved for us by God’s own hand.
We need to be a people of the Bible, living within its pages daily. This is what God desires, not that we blindly follow the opinions of any person. We must take personal responsibility for our own souls. We are to work out our own salvation with fear and trembling, according to Philippians 2:12. The Bible also tells us that the noble Christian will search the scriptures daily, to see whether the things he is being taught are true. See Acts 17:11.
This column is about you and that Bible question that has been on your mind for some time now.
