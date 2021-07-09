The Bible question this time is “Why does the Bible contain an Old Testament and a New Testament, and are we supposed to obey both?”
The Bible has the answer.
First, remember that the Bible documents a great amount of time, even back to the beginning (Genesis 1:1). Since creation, there have been three types of law for three time periods: the Patriarchal era, the Mosaic era and the Christian era. So, recorded in the Bible are laws that applied specifically to these time periods. Let’s consider each one individually.
In the beginning, Adam and Eve and their descendants served under a patriarchal system of God’s law. A patriarch is the male leader of a family or tribe. God spoke to the patriarchs directly and gave them instructions that were passed on verbally to the family members. Noah is a good example of a patriarch who lived during this time. God spoke directly to Noah (Genesis 6:13). No written law existed during this period.
Next, the patriarchal period ended for the Jews with the giving of the first written law to Moses on Mount Sinai. This began the Mosaic period of law, named after the man who directly received it. It includes much more than just the Ten Commandments. These writings are preserved today in the books of law, which are the first five books of the Old Testament: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. These commandments only applied to the Jews, as the Gentiles remained under the patriarchal system of God’s law.
When we study the book of Hebrews, in the New Testament, its purpose is very clear. It is written to the Hebrews (Jews) to convince them that the Law of Moses has been replaced by the perfect law of Christ. The book of Hebrews makes it clear that the Law of Moses was imperfect; therefore it needed to be replaced. Hebrews 7:19 teaches that this law “made nothing perfect.” In Hebrews 8:6-7 we read, “But now He (Christ) has obtained a more excellent ministry, inasmuch as He is also Mediator of a better covenant, which was established on better promises. For if that first covenant had been faultless, then no place would have been sought for a second.” Hebrews 7:12 explains, “For the priesthood being changed, of necessity there is also a change of the law.” Jesus is our High Priest today offering a better law provided by His death on the cross. Hebrews 10:4 teaches, “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sins.”
Both the Mosaic and Patriarchal law systems ended with the death of Jesus on the cross (Colossians 2:14). Today, all people everywhere are to follow the new law of Christ. Galatians 3:28 teaches, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” All of mankind is presently living in the Christian era and will continue to do so until the end of time.
Old Testament laws, both Patriarchal and Mosaic were imperfect, but the law of the Christian era is perfect because of the perfect sacrifice for sins – Jesus, the Lamb of God. Upon seeing Jesus, John the Baptist said, “Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!” (John 1:29) The cleansing power of the blood of Christ reaches back in time to the first man – Adam, and will reach forward in time until the last day. Although the Old Testament prophets did not live in the Christian era, God showed it to them and they prophesied about it. They knew the sacrifice of Christ would come. Read Isaiah chapter 53 and note that this prophecy was written about 700 years before Jesus was born. This chapter includes prophecies like this, “Surely He has borne our griefs and carried our sorrows; yet we esteemed Him stricken, smitten by God, and afflicted. But He was wounded for our transgressions; He was bruised for our iniquities.”
This new law of Christ is found in the New Testament, where the followers of Christ are simply called Christians. Although we are to live by the New Testament today, we also recognize the tremendous value and historical significance of the Old Testament.