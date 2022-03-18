A habit is formed by repeatedly doing something until it becomes part of what we do automatically. All of us probably have habits – some good and some bad. Many faithfully have that cup of coffee each morning. We encourage our children to develop good habits, like brushing their teeth. Isn’t it curious how bad habits come easier than good ones? Daniel was a man of good spiritual habits learned early in his life. In Daniel 6:10 we read, “He knelt down on his knees three times that day and prayed and gave thanks before his God, as was his custom since early days.” As a young boy Daniel had developed the good habit of daily prayers. His faithfulness went against the laws of the land in which he lived, and eventually caused King Darius to have him put into a den of lions, from which God saved him.
Let me recommend four daily habits that might help us live closer to God. First, let God’s word say something to you each day. Second Timothy 3:16 teaches, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.” In the Bible we find everything we need to live the good life presently and eternally. Jesus asked, “Have you not read that which was spoken to you by God?” (Matthew 22) So, let God say something to you each day, by reading his word.
Second, say something to God every day. Prayer truly is a privilege. We are allowed to approach the throne of the Creator and speak to him like children speak to their father. In First Thessalonians 5:17 we are instructed, “Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks.” Prayer will also help us resist temptation. It’s hard to do wrong when you are praying to do right. Prayer will either help us quit sinning or sin will make us quit praying. Jesus knew the necessity of prayer in his daily life. Even while hanging on the cross, He prayed for those who had him crucified. (Luke 23)
Third, say something for God every day. Speak up for him and for what is right. Sometimes we speak when we should not, but often we don’t speak when we should. In Acts chapter four Christians prayed, “Give us boldness to speak your word.” Good people should not be afraid to speak up for those things that are good. Paul wrote, “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, because it is the power of God to salvation,.” (Rom 1: 16) In Mark 8:38 Jesus said, “Whoever is ashamed of Me and My words,. of him the Son of Man also will be ashamed when He comes in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.”
Fourth, do something for God every day. Someone might ask, “What could I possibly do for God? I have nothing He needs.” First Corinthians 3:9 teaches that we can be “God’s fellow workers.” In other words, we can work alongside God. So, do a good work every day, even if it is just an encouraging phone call. James wrote that we are to be doers of the word and not hearers only. (James 1:22) God doesn’t want us to just learn, but to put our learning into practice. When we are busy working for God, we don’t have time to play in sin.
What are some good habits for people who are interested in spiritual growth? Let God say something to you every day, by reading his word. Say something to God every day, in prayer. Say something for God every day, standing up for what is right. Do something for God every day, a fellow worker with him in good works. Let’s also help our children to form good spiritual habits. We should teach them at every opportunity, as instructed in Deuteronomy 11:19, “... when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up.” If we form good spiritual habits, they will help to form us into better people.