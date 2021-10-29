Today, many scientists are looking for the meaning of life in a test tube or in the dust of a distant planet. They are also asking some interesting questions about man’s role in the universe and where man fits in the scheme of things. One prominent scientist has stated that the ultimate goal of science is to discover the meaning of life, and that it cannot be revealed by scientific formula or equation. He also said that human beings have a need to work and to love or else we live a pointless life. This is certainly not an original thought.
The importance of love and work are taught in the Bible and are essential for our lives to have meaning.
The importance of love is taught by Jesus. In Matthew 22, Jesus was asked, “Which is the great commandment in the law?” Jesus answered, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets.” We should note that love is the key to the greatest commandments and the foundation for God’s word.
Love is the main topic of the Bible. It is the reason for our salvation and is the chief characteristic of God. In First John 4:7-10, love is given great emphasis by these words, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested [made known] toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God [it did not depend on our love toward God] but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation [payment] for our sins.” “God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” (Romans 5:8)
The apostle Paul points out the essentiality of love in First Corinthians, chapter 13 by writing, “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but have not love, I have become sounding brass or a clanging cymbal. And though I have the gift of prophecy and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and though I have all faith so that I could remove mountains, but have not love, I am nothing. Now abide faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”
The importance of work is also taught in the Bible. In Ephesians 2:10 we read, “We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ for good works.” In other words, God made us to work, so we do have a God-given purpose in this life. Jesus teaches about the importance of doing good works in Matthew chapter 25. There He uses an illustration of what will happen on the day of judgment. Christ will say to those on His left hand, “Depart from Me, you cursed, into the everlasting fire prepared for the devil and his angels, because I was hungry and you gave Me no food; I was thirsty and you gave Me nothing to drink; I was a stranger and you did not take Me in, naked and you did not clothe Me, sick and in prison and you did not visit Me.” Jesus went on to point out that when we neglect the needs of our fellow man, it is the same as neglecting Him.
Good works are in keeping with God’s commandments. In First John 5:2-3 we read, “By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God and keep His commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. Jesus made it personal when He said, “If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make our home with him. He who does not love Me does not keep My words.” (John 14: 23-24)
So, what is the meaning of life? We have seen that love is the fuel for a meaningful life and it brings forth good works and obedience to God. This is a good beginning in understanding life’s meaning and enjoying the good life!