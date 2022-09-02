To answer this question, we must go to the Bible and the book of Genesis. The word “genesis” means the origin or formation of something. Therefore this book is the logical place to find the genesis of sin on Earth, in the Garden of Eden. In Genesis 2:17 God said, “Of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.” In Genesis 3:6 we read, “So when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree desirable to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate. She also gave to her husband with her, and he ate.”
Besides Adam and Eve, there was another sinner in the garden. He was already a sinner and wanted the first man and woman to join him. First John 3:8 states, “The devil sinned from the beginning.” In Second Peter 2:4 we learn, “God spared not the angels that sinned, but cast them down to hell and delivered them into chains of darkness, to be reserved unto judgment.” Also Jude 6 teaches, “The angels who kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, God has reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.”
Satan would love nothing more than for us to join him in sin. His approach in the garden is a classic example of his trickery. First, he twists the word of God, saying, “Has God indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of every tree of the garden’?” And the woman said to the serpent, “We may eat the fruit of the trees of the garden; but of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God has said, ‘You shall not eat it, nor shall you touch it, lest you die.” Then Satan lies by saying, “You will not surely die.” Also, Satan defames the character of God by saying, “For God knows that in the day you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:1-5) Since the Garden of Eden, Satan has been trying to get man to sin with him, and he has been successful in doing so. The Bible has suitably called him “the tempter”. Satan attacks on three sides as we learn in First John 2:15. He uses the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life. He used these three devices unsuccessfully on Jesus when He was tempted in the wilderness. He also used these three on Adam and Eve. In Genesis chapter three we learn that sin brings us guilt, a fear of God, shame, spiritual death, separation from God, sorrow, toil and sweat. Sin does not pay! It will take you farther than you thought you would go. It will keep you longer than you wanted to stay. It will cost you more than you intended to pay.
God made man to be a free moral agent; therefore we are capable of obedience to Him or disobedience/sin. He could have made us like robots - methodically obeying all the rules. Machines are not capable of evil, nor are they capable of good. Certainly, God wanted children who have free will, capable of doing good and motivated to do what is right because they love Him. This is a very personal and individual matter. Ezekiel 18:20 states, “The soul that sins, it shall die. The son shall not bear the iniquity of the father; neither shall the father bear the iniquity of the son. The righteousness of the righteous shall be upon him, and the wickedness of the wicked shall be upon him.”
Romans 3:23 teaches, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God,.” Thankfully, there is a cure for sin! In Revelation 7:14 the Bible speaks of those who had washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb. The blood of the Lamb of God was poured out to cleanse us from sin. Ephesians 1:7 states, “We have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace.”