The real me is not this body I live in. We are in the image of God as was the first man, Adam. Genesis 2:7 says, “The Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being.”
A person can easily forget the spiritual and think only about the physical. We spend a lot of time looking in the mirror to fix our hair or makeup, but spend much less time evaluating where we are spiritually.
Some call it the spirit or soul, but it is the real me and the real you. Although our bodies will turn to dust, we are immortal, spiritual creations of our Heavenly Father. Our existence is everlasting and eternal (Matthew 25:46.) Solomon wrote in Ecclesiastes 3:11, “He [God] has put eternity in their hearts.”
Who is our Father? In Zechariah 12:1, we read, “The Lord forms the spirit of man within him.” The psalmist David acknowledged God’s presence while David was yet unborn. He wrote, “For You formed my inward parts. You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” (Psalm 139:13-14).
Also, God is called the “Father of spirits” in Hebrews 12:9. Acts 17:28-29 teaches, “For in Him we live, and move, and have our being. As certain also of your own poets have said, for we are also His offspring. Forasmuch then as we are the offspring of God.” What a wonderful thing to consider: We are the offspring of God! So, where is our heritage, our inheritance, our home, our citizenship? Philippians 3:20 states, “Our citizenship is in Heaven.” Jesus taught, ”Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:19-21).
We should give a lot more attention to the real you, and the real me. It is important for us to know who we are, and who our Father is. But with all the attention to the spiritual, we must remember that our physical bodies are important and God holds us responsible for their care. In First Corinthians 6:19-20 Paul teaches, “Do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? For you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”
The physical body is described as an “earthen vessel” in Second Corinthians 4:7. This is an accurate description because it is simply a container, and it is made of earth. The human body is about 60% water, but the rest is build from elements found in the earth. Research the elements of the human body from the U.S. Bureau of Chemistry and Soil. The body ceases to live when the person’s spirit departs from it. James 2:26 confirms this by saying, “For as the body without the spirit is dead.” Perhaps we should not say a person has died, but rather they have passed on. The body and spirit will go their separate ways. In Ecclesiastes 12:7 Solomon teaches, “Then the dust will return to the earth as it was, and the spirit will return to God Who gave it.”
Then, how are we to treat those who made our earthen vessels. In Matthew 19:19 Jesus reminds us to honor our earthly fathers and mothers. They, in turn, are to be honorable and to live lives which honor the eternal Father. The apostle Paul wrote, (There is) “one God and Father of all, Who is above all, and through all, and in you all.” (Ephesians 4:6). Many people are very proud of their family name and history. Much time is spent researching family trees and origins. But, all of this is of little importance compared to knowing who we really are, and Who our Father really is.