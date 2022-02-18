The apostle Paul wrote about this in 1 Corinthians 13:13 stating, “And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” First of all, surely we all know that this statement was not a passing thought or a mere opinion of an individual. These words are not subject to rebuttal, neither can they be dismissed. The apostles spoke and wrote as inspired by the Holy Spirit. This is confirmed in Acts 2:4 where we read, “And they (the apostles) were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues (languages) as the Spirit gave them utterance.” This spiritual gift aided the apostles as they taught in various nations. Although Paul was not present on the occasion mentioned in Acts 2:4, he later was called to be an apostle by Christ. 1 Corinthians 1:1 reads, “Paul, called to be an apostle of Jesus Christ through the will of God ...” We should treat the holy scriptures with respect and reverence. “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness,.” (Second Timothy 3:16)
So, why did the Holy Spirit have Paul write that love is greater than faith and hope? Faith is an absolute necessity. In Hebrews 11:6 we read, “Without faith it is impossible to please God: for he that comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him.” The Bible defines faith for us in Hebrews 11:1 saying, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Although faith is an absolute necessity in this life, it alone cannot save us. In James 2:14 two questions are presented, “What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? Can faith save him?” In the second chapter of James we learn that faith without works is dead, and this message is repeated three times in chapter two.
God has not planned for faith to last forever. It does not need to. This may sound odd, but faith is temporary, and only lasts until it is fulfilled. Hebrews 11:1 teaches, “Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” At the end of time all things will be clearly seen, and faith will have served its purpose.
Hope is desire plus expectation. In Romans 8:25, hope is described this way, “If we hope for what we do not see, then we do patiently wait for it.” Hope has been called the “anchor of the soul.” (Hebrews 6:19) When we picture an anchor and its purpose, we might imagine the spiritual anchor chain leading up into Heaven. Colossians 1:5 teaches that hope is laid up for the faithful in Heaven.
God has not planned for hope to last forever. It does not need to because one day it will be realized. Romans 8:24 teaches, “Hope that is seen is not hope; for why does one still hope for what he sees?” At the end of time, all things will be seen, and hope will have served its purpose.
Love is greater than faith and hope. God is the origin and source of love. “God is love.” (First John 4:8, 16) The eternal nature of love is enduring and unfailing. Unlike faith and hope, love will not be affected by the end of time. Those obedient to God will eternally live in love. Jesus said, “As the Father has loved Me, so have I loved you. Continue in My love. If you keep My commandments, you shall abide in My love; even as I have kept My Father’s commandments, and abide in His love. These things I have spoken to you, that My joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full. This is my commandment: That you love one another, as I have loved you.” (John 15)