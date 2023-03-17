There are times in our lives when we are in need of some good advice. Our dilemma might be a financial or legal problem, for which we simply do not have the answers.
There are problems which overwhelm us and we know that we desperately need someone to tell us what to do. Once we receive this qualified advice and follow it, we feel that a burden has been lifted from our shoulders. It is nice to forget our worries and simply do what the consultants say, but is this a good practice in religious matters?
You may think that I, being a preacher, would say that you need to do what I say. However, I hope that you would never blindly follow the words of any Bible scholar or preacher, including me.
You should not turn off your own logic and blindly follow what any preacher says. No preacher or religious leader today has a special ability to tell you what God wants you to do.
If any of them go beyond preaching the simple truth of God’s word, they’ve gone too far. If any do less than preach His word, they have not gone far enough. We all have the same Bible and the truth of God is there for us. Proverbs 30:5-6 teaches, “Every word of God is pure. He is a shield to those who put their trust in Him. Do not add to His words, lest He rebuke you, and you be found a liar.”
The Bible has all the answers to all the questions and makes them available to all of us. At the end of this article you will find information on how to contact me. So if you are having trouble finding an answer in your Bible, let me know. I welcome your Bible question and promise to answer it with a scripture-based answer — not my opinion! Then, I hope you will look into your Bible to confirm that I have told you the Bible truth. The Bible truly is a miracle book. We need to be a people of the Bible, living within its pages daily; spiritually growing in God’s will for us. We must take personal responsibility for the condition of our own souls. We are to work out our own salvation with fear and trembling, according to Philippians 2:12. The Bible tells us to “search the scriptures daily” as the good Christians in Berea did (Acts 17:11).
Many people wonder where to start reading in their Bibles. This is a good question, since the Bible contains 66 books. Since we live in the Christian age, I would recommend beginning in the gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Perhaps read all four. Although they are similar, each one is also very unique.
In these gospels you will get a good understanding of the life and ministry of Christ, including His death, burial, resurrection and ascension back into Heaven. The gospel accounts will give you the direct teachings of Jesus in His own words. Following these readings, I would recommend reading the next book in the New Testament – Acts.
This book is a record of the acts or actions of the apostles of Christ, and the beginning and spread of the Lord’s church. There are many excellent examples of conversion in Acts, where people became Christians by obeying the gospel. The conversion of the Ethiopian nobleman in Acts chapter eight, verses 26-39 is one of my favorites because of its detail.
Form a Bible reading habit, by setting aside some time each day. Read and study slowly and deliberately to retain what you are reading. Don’t speed read or try to meet a reading quota for each day. Some passages may need to be read several times to get a good understanding.
Also take notes and jot down questions to ask later. Use a dictionary and/or Bible lexicon for any word you do not understand. I use free online Bible search tools by BibleGateway.com and Studylight.org. Yes, you can understand the Bible. Let me know if I can help you in any way.