Grammy-nominated Christian rock band Building 429 will make their return to Greeneville on Sunday with special guests We Are Vessel and Skylee Shea.
The concert is part of the Worship In Unity Church Tour and will be held at Camp Greene at the site of Campground Church of God on the Asheville Highway, according to a news release.
Building 429 appeared on the national Winter Jam Tour Spectacular in early 2020 prior to live music coming to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event Sunday will follow protocols such as temperature checks, requiring masks, spaced seating, extra sanitation, and the garage doors will be open at the venue. Tickets are limited start at $15.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.unfailinglovepromotions.com.