JEFFERSON CITY — In support of Carson-Newman University’s mission to equip students to share God’s word, the University hosted the Gospel Saturated Life Conference on Monday and Tuesday.
Dr. Wade Akins, of Pioneer Missions Global, led the conference, preaching two sessions on cross-cultural evangelism and a session on the power of the Gospel, college officials said in an news release.
“We were incredibly grateful to have our students hear from Dr. Wade Akins,” Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler said. “His ministry touches 87 different countries. He has led tens of thousands of people to Christ, and there are thousands of churches across the world that have been started through his ministry. It is our prayerful hope that this conference and similar opportunities granted to our students empower them with the confidence and knowledge to share the love of Jesus Christ with the world.”
Akins preaches across America during mission conferences and revivals and teaches Pioneer Evangelism training worldwide.
He previously served as a pastor, a missionary to Vietnam, a missionary and evangelist in Washington, D.C., and a trainer for church planters in 54 nations. He has authored three books: “Be a 24/7 Christian,” “Pioneer Evangelism” and “Sharing Your Faith with Muslims.”
“The Gospel Saturated Life Conference brought excitement throughout our campus community,” said Gloria Walker, acting vice president for Student Services. “We saw students respond to three powerful messages from Dr. Wade Akins. It is our prayer the students with a heart for missions were able to gain insight as they prepare for the next steps in their Christian walk.”
