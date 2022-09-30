Casi Full Gospel Church To Host 44th Annual Song Revival Oct. 2-7 Sep 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Casi Full Gospel Church will host its 44th annual Song Revival this Sunday-Friday, Oct. 2-7.The performances will begin at 7 p.m. each night at the church, located at 370 Cassi Road, just off Highway 107 in Chuckey.There is no admission. A free will offering will be taken.The lineup of performers include:• Sunday, Oct. 2 — The Hoppers;• Monday, Oct. 3 — The Mylon Hayes Family;• Tuesday, Oct. 4 — Gold City;• Wednesday, Oct. 5 — The Perrys• Thursday, Oct. 6 — The Chuck Wagon Gang, and• Friday, Oct. 7 — The Primitive Quartet.Due to copyright laws, no videotaping will be allowed.For more information about the event, call 423-335-0624 or 423-638-3121. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Casi Full Gospel Church Church Christianity Show Architecture Lineup Free Will Performer Admission Performance Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now 1 Driver Killed, Another Injured In Chuckey Pike Head-On Crash Greene Devils Escape Dobyns-Bennett Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Report: Driver Fleeing Police Causes Crash Two Big Plays Turn Chuckey-Doak’s Fortunes At South Greene