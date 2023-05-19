Catalyst Coffee donates to New Creations in Christ

Scott Wakefield, lead pastor at First Christian Church of Greeneville, far left, and Nathan Dickerson, general manager of Catalyst Coffee Company, far right, are shown presenting a donation to Pastor Monte Wright, director of New Creations in Christ.
Catalyst Coffee Company has presented a donation to a faith-based, non-profit organization in Greeneville that provides support to men who faced serious life struggles.
New Creations in Christ is a residential program that provides men, who have faced such crises as “emotional, chemical and/or abusive situations, the opportunity to begin the restoration process by establishing and strengthening their relationship and confidence in the Lord Jesus Christ,” officials say.
NCICs residential services provide men with “a structured environment in which to grow spiritually through regular and constant study of God’s Word, Church attendance, and Friday Night Life Bible Study,” they add.
The program’s Core Values include:
• providing free housing for men to grow in the Lord;
• serving the body of Christ;
• providing a structured environment to form Godly habits;
• practically applying God’s word to the mens’ lives, and
• bringing life into Friday nights instead of death.
NCIC’s mission is to “see unity in the local community through serving all areas and aspects of the church and the people who attend. We encourage and support many local church bodies and try be the hands and feet of Christ,” officials add.
Catalyst Coffee, located on Main Street, in downtown Greeneville is a ministerial outreach of First Christian Church of Greeneville. The coffee shop regularly donates its proceeds to various local non-profit organizations that provide services within the community.