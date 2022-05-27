Catalyst Coffee in downtown Greeneville provides more than a place to get a great cup of java.
The coffee shop is a Christian-based ministry that pours its profits back into the community.
A sign inside the shop says, “We make money to give away money, providing space to gather and build relationships, with a cup of our fresh, locally-roasted coffee in-hand, so we can give away 100% of profits to already-existing ministries and nonprofits.”
Founded in 2014 by First Christian Church of Greeneville, the mission of Catalyst Coffee is to give away its net profits “to those in our community already doing good work,” says FCC Lead Pastor Scott Wakefield in a statement. “We want to be a Catalyst in the long-term revitalization of downtown Greeneville by promoting others and precipitating community change.”
Nathan Dickerson, who serves as Catalyst Coffee’s general manager, stressed that the coffee shop is not actually the donor to these community works, though.
“The people who bought items at Catalyst are the ones who gave,” Dickerson said. “It’s the people coming in [to the shop] who are putting in the money, and they are the ones who need the shout out. We’re just the go-between.”
On May 18, Wakefield and Dickerson were on hand at The Hope Center of Greeneville to present a check to the crisis pregnancy center’s director Pam Crank to aid with the on-going ministry its provides to pregnant women and their babies.
The donation was one of the largest to date that Catalyst has been able to provide to a community organization thanks to the on-going support of its customers, Dickerson said.
“Catalyst isn’t just a coffee shop,” Wakefield added. “It’s a place for people to meet, connect, build relationships, and thereby join us as a Catalyst Partner who is pouring back into the community. Every time you visit, you’re investing in our community and supporting nonprofit work in Greeneville.”