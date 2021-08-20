Cedar Creek Church of God has welcomed Pastor Sam Chaffin and his family to the congregation.
Pastor Chaffin and his wife, Katie, previously pastored at Brush Fork Church of God in Bluefield, West Virginia. His vision for ministry revolves around the local church. He and his wife have a strong desire to always be part of a family of believers committed to the commission and commandments of Jesus Christ to make disciples and love as Jesus loved.
“Cedar Creek is blessed to have the Chaffin family continue their ministry alongside our congregation,” a release says.
Cedar Creek Church of God services are held Sundays: 9 a.m. Small groups for all ages, 10 a.m. Morning service and 10 a.m. Super Church for 3 years through 5th grade; Wednesday morning: 10 a.m. Senior Adult Small Group; Wednesday evenings: 6:30 p.m. Youth group and 6:30 p.m. Walking in the Word (Women’s Group).
Children’s activities will be starting in September.
Sunday morning services and Wednesday evening devotionals are broadcast on Facebook Live.