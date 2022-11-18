As the Christmas season approaches, Tusculum University is beginning its preparations for celebrating Jesus’ birth with its inaugural Christmas Vespers Service.
The university will hold the service Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m., in Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. All community members are invited to participate with the Tusculum family in a number of spiritual activities that will bring additional meaning to this holy season.
The event will contain Scripture readings, corporate carol singing and solo musical performances. The readings will begin with the Old Testament prophecies about the Messiah’s coming and lead into the story of Jesus’ birth in the New Testament.
If weather permits, hot chocolate and cookies will be available outside as the university lights its Christmas tree.
“We encourage the community to attend and contribute to the university’s celebration of this special time of year as we remember the birth of our Savior,” said Dr. Chris Shumate, Tusculum’s campus minister. “One of the blessings of the Christmas season is the opportunity to take time and reflect on the joy and importance of Jesus’ birth. Our Christmas Vespers Service will enrich personal lives and enable us to continue to grow in our relationship with God.”