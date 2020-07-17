There will be a community prayer gathering at the Greene County Courthouse Saturday at 11 a.m. This will be in support of the Greene County Day of Prayer Proclamation and will be a time of prayer for the nation, state and county. There will also be a special time of prayer for local law enforcement members, first responders, medical personnel, educational personnel and elected officials. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. Health safety guidelines will be encouraged. Masks will be provided for those who need them.
