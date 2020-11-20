Community Wide Prayer Gathering Nov 20, 2020 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be a community wide prayer gathering at the Greene County courthouse on Saturday at 11a.m. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Norma Shelton Blake (Died: Nov. 13, 2020) Jerry Keith Fillers (Died: Nov. 12, 2020) 'Teedee' Will Be Missed At Chuckey-Doak And Beyond JUDD: A GHS Athlete's Jacket Finds Its Way Home Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.