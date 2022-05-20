Concord Baptist Church will honor Pastor Lawrence “Larry” Edward Jones and his family this Sunday, May 22.
A fellowship meal will follow the morning worship service as part of the celebration.
Jones and his wife, Angie, and their son, Adam, are all being recognized for their long-time service to the church.
“Pastor Jones came to Concord Baptist Church May 24, 1992, as our 47th pastor. Not only has he served our congregation for 30 years, but he is currently the second-longest tenured pastor in the history of our church,” a church news release says.
Jones was ordained to Deacon ministry by First Baptist Church, of Newport, on Oct. 29, 1989. He was licensed to Gospel ministry on April 8, 1990, and then ordained to Gospel ministry on June 21, 1992, both by First Baptist of Newport, the release says.
The pastor is a 1981 graduate of Walters State Community College, where he obtained an Associate of Science degree in Computer Science. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from Carson-Newman College in 1991. He later completed a Master of Divinity degree from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, in 2002.
In addition to his pastoral duties, Jones serves as the Instructional Technology Network Administrator for the Greeneville City Schools.
Mrs. Jones is a retired elementary school teacher.