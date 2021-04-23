Count it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing. James 1:2-4
The phone call shook me to my core. I hurriedly dressed and rushed out the door. It was unbelievable. It felt like a nightmare I kept thinking I was going to wake up from. But, it wasn’t. It was real. Has that ever happened to you?
I’ve had several times in my life where a phone call rocked my world. There was the call telling me my brother Jim was gone, then calls telling me first Mom had died and then a few years later, Dad. There was the call eight years ago from my best friend telling me her husband had died in a freak accident. Then, five years later, she called again to tell me her son in a fit of rage had shot and killed his wife and mother-in-law. How can we go through trials that feel like they’re ripping our hearts out and still recover? Most importantly, how do we count them all joy? What does that even mean?
The word, ‘count’ means to evaluate. What James is exhorting us to do is consider the way we look at our trials from God’s perspective. We must always remember that God doesn’t cause bad things to happen. But, He does allow them. Everything in our lives is filtered through the hands of a loving God; even the bad things.
In John 16:33, Jesus tells us, “In the world you will have trouble.” We should be prepared for trials to come our way. They are simply part of the Christian experience. James isn’t encouraging us to pursue trials, nor is he telling us we should have an attitude of “Oh, boy…it’s a new trial!” He is simply showing us that we can find joy in trials when we consider them an opportunity to mature in our faith and there is joy in knowing that God is using them in that way.
Trials test us; and train us. They’re painful and difficult to go through. But just think; if we never encountered trials, our faith would never be tested and we would never grow. For those of us who are gardeners, a great example of this is a seed that overwinters in the ground and grows in the Spring. It will me much hardier than the same type of seed we freshly plant in the Spring because it has survived the harshness of winter, the lack of purposeful water and nutrients. Weeds are like that. I often ask myself why it is that they grow better than anything else in the garden. They’re tough. I want to have faith like that; tough, hardy and enduring to the end no matter what.
Trials are also a disciplining factor in our lives. Again, not that God causes them, but He uses them. It’s like that old expression that you would never know what light is unless you had the darkness to compare it to. When we remain steadfast and unwavering our faith grows and matures and we become more like the example that Jesus left for us and there is joy in knowing that.
In this passage, James shows us how to rejoice in our trials not because of what they are but in the outcome they produce in us. When he uses the word ‘perfect’ he’s not saying we’ll be without sin or human nature. This type of perfection is spiritual. When we are able to joyfully go through trials trusting that God has a plan and that He will use the trials to accomplish His purposes, we will see ourselves mature spiritually and be more able to endure them.
I don’t know how people get through trials without God. He is our peace, our comfort and our strength. Are you going through a trial today, trying to get through it on your own? Are you feeling overwhelmed and hopeless? Oh, dear friend, there is always hope with Christ. Won’t you turn it over Him today?