NASHVILLE — The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps will be featured in Greeneville Saturday at the Towering Oaks Baptist Church, located at 1985 Buckingham Road. This concert event begins at 6 p.m. and will also feature popular comedian, Mickey Bell.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none, a release says.
Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
With more than a dozen solo albums to his credit, David’s electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers, the release says.
This event featuring David Phelps and his musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording. Like many creative people, David Phelps found himself with a lot of downtime and a desire to create during the 2020 Pandemic. Putting pen to paper and then spending time in the studio, Phelps went from being a dreamer to an inventor – and it was a GameChanger. As Phelps shares, “A dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do.”
Through this 15-song album, Phelps offers songs that evoke emotion, challenge faith, and encourage souls, the release says. He will share many of this songs during this upcoming musical event.
For event information visit www.davidphelps.com or call 423-638-7464.