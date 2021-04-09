People who experience numbness, tingling, burning, sharp or jabbing pain, or extreme sensitivity to touch, usually in their hands or feet, may be experiencing a condition known as peripheral neuropathy. A seminar Tuesday will look at ways to decrease the chances of getting peripheral neuropathy.
Called “Dinner With the Doctor,” the program will be held 6:30-8 p.m. at the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church in the sanctuary, 710 Asheville Highway. COVID-19 recommendations will be followed.
The program includes a take-out, plant-based meal and a presentation called “I Can’t Feel My Toes! Neuropathy: How To Decrease Your Chances of Getting It” given by Dr. Jeremy Wetmore. A question and answer session will follow.
This event is sponsored by the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church. Donations to cover the cost of the food will be accepted. For more information and to pre-register, call 423-638-5014.