J.D. Grush, whose ministry is called Discoveries of Destiny, will speak Sunday and Monday at Gospel Way Baptist Church.
Sunday services begin with a combined Sunday school hour: “The Cross” with a special dedication to Russell Cobb and his “home going” with illustrations from family and friends.
That will be followed by the Sunday morning service “Out Of Your Gourd,” exploring the mysteries and truths found in the Book of Jonah revealing the greatest miracle in the book, and it is not the whale.
Sunday night features “The Abrahamic Peace Accord” revealing the prophetic implications of this “peace treaty” setting the stage for end times scenarios.
Monday night brings “Killing Kryptonite” involving parallels between Superman and the Christian with the threatening danger of the Christian’s exposure to their “kryptonite”!
Gospel Way Baptist Church is at 6300 Baileyton Road, Greeneville. Pastor is Allen Black.
Services times are: Sunday school hour at 10 a.m., Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening service at 7 p.m.; Monday night service at 7 p.m.