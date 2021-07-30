”Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord and not for people, knowing that it is from the Lord that you will receive the reward of the inheritance. It is the Lord Christ whom you serve.” Colossians 3:23-24
Have you ever known people who worked like this example given us by the Apostle, Paul? You know the ones I mean. They come in early and stay late. They do whatever is asked of them with such a great attitude that they lift everyone else around them up. People like that are a joy to work with.
The word ‘heartily’ that Paul uses here means to do something with your whole heart; putting your heart and soul into whatever you do. Why? Because God put His whole heart and soul into the work He did in creation and the work He has done ever since. It is God’s heart and soul that we see reflected in His creation and it is His heart and soul that we should be striving to emulate in everything we do. It is this example that we want to set. We should see everything we do as a ministry opportunity. Life is a calling. Yes, we all have certain specific spiritual gifts that come from the Lord, but the “ministries” of life are not boxed in just by those gifts. It is our service to God that defines us.
I want to share with you about someone who has typified this example to me; my husband, Michael. Michael has worked ever since I’ve known him, and he always, always put his best effort into it. He was a dentist here for 20 years and then worked up in Johnson City for the last six years. His patients always came first. Squeezing every penny out of his practice wasn’t important to him, neither was recognition or accolades. He has always loved doing dentistry. It was never “just a job” to him, but helping people was, and he did it with his whole heart.
Michael is retiring today. It wasn’t an easy decision and he will be remembered, respected and loved by those he’s worked with. Many were the times that his patients asked him for prayer. There were patients over the years who would stop by just to see him or show him a photo of something they talked about or just have a cup of coffee because they knew he cared about them. He always took time for them. As a dentist in California, he was instrumental in organizing activities for National Children’s Health Month annually and under his watch thousands of children got free dental exams and cleanings. He didn’t have to do all that. But, dentistry became Michael’s ministry. It took him on mission trips, and to participate in and help organize free dental clinics. It enabled him to help many people and to serve the Lord by doing so. He quietly made many sacrifices and he did so joyfully because he always put others first.
This is the kind of work ethic and attitude Paul is talking about. In context, Paul is addressing those who were workers who might not always have received a just reward from their employers. He is reassuring them that no matter what, they are to work as though they were working for God, knowing that there would be an eternal reward; an inheritance in the family of God and someday an eternal resting place in heaven with Him.
We can and should apply Paul’s message to every area of our lives. We should always do our best as unto Him, knowing that as we are doing our best we are a reflection of our faith and of His work in our lives.
In the meantime, happy retirement, Michael! I look forward to the journey ahead.