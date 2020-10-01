Former Carson Newman University quarterback Jeff Joslin of Double J Productions and his son’s family run production company Native Wind Media are partnering to bring the story of the late Carson Newman University coach Ken Sparks to the screen, according to a news release.
Joslin played quarterback for Sparks at Farragut High School and Carson Newman University, for the first two National Championship teams in 1983 and 1984 and was inspired to tell the story of Sparks, a man who spent 46 years coaching in such a way that he brought people to Jesus and is the fifth all time winningest coach in NCAA.
Sparks retired from coaching after the 2016 season. He died in March 2017 at the age of 73 following a five-year battle with cancer.
Partnering with his son Jeffrey Joslin and his daughter-in-law Ciera Danielle Joslin, Jeff Joslin and the team are pooling their 30-plus years of experience in the entertainment industry to bring this inspiring story to the screen. Shooting will commence this winter and take place in Knoxville and surrounding areas.
With so many people facing hardship these days, the production team are confident that sharing the heartwarming and enduring story of Sparks will bring hope, purpose and direction to audiences everywhere as well as further Sparks’ message. To put it in his own words: “If football can be used as a tool to bring people to the Lord, then it has done something. If it hasn’t, we haven’t done a thing, no matter how many games we won.”