United Prayer Fellowship recognized “Doer of the Word” recipients from each local high school on July 9. From left are Ryan Morehouse and Abigale Anderson from West Greene, Levi Myers and Baleigh Rambo from South Greene, Kyle Reynolds and Emily Castell from North Greene, Ty Youngblood and Ainsley Freeman from Greeneville High, and Tannon Walker from Chuckey-Doak. Not pictured is Madelin Miser fro Chuckey-Doak. While the organization could not hold its annual baccalaureate celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, the organization wanted to recognize the “Doer of the Word” recipients, according to an organization representative. The recipients were recognized in a program at Towering Oaks Baptist Church. Doer of the Word recipients are seniors who are selected as examples of James 1:22 in action. That well known verse states, “but be ye doers of the Word and not hearers only.