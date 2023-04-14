Doty’s Chapel Church will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday, April 16.
The congregation will be mark this milestone with a special service, featuring the church’s former pastor, Bill Rimmer, as the guest speaker. Service time is 11 a.m.
A meal will be served following the service.
According to a news release from the church, the initial origins of Doty’s Chapel actually dates back to 1887 when the Newmansville Cumberland Presbyterian Church was organized on land owned by the Rose family. Both the Newmansville and Walkertown communities were served by this house of worship.
In 1908, the church became affiliated with the Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. In 1920, however, attendance at the church became so small that no services were held, the release continues.
The Walkertown community eventually began to worship in an old log building that served as a school and a voting place. This segment of the Newmansville Church went to become the Walkertown Presbyterian Church.
This left the Newmansville community without a house of worship. There was a cemetery on land settled by Azariah Doty, which first became a family burial ground in 1838, and, by 1920, had become a community burial site. This seemed to be the logical place to build a house of worship.
Land for the new church was donated by S.W. and Minnie Doty. This land from the Doty farm had been in continuous family ownership since 1783.
Much of the labor to construct the church was done by the community and much of the building material was lumber cut from the farms and donated by the property owners.
The building was completed with no denominational affiliation for the congregation. There were a few members of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, a few Presbyterians, and a few Baptist, but likely there were more Methodists. A majority of the community seemed willing to come together to form a Methodist Episcopal church.
On April 15, 1923, the Newmansville Methodist Episcopal Church was organized by the Rev. E.G. Gillespie with 19 charter members. Two weeks later on May 1, ten additional members were received into the church. There is no record of the date when the church name was changed to Doty’s Chapel.
Mary Elizabeth Crumley (Davis) was christened on the day the church was organized in 1923. Virginia Holland and Bill Bible were the first to be married in the new church. Many christenings, weddings, golden wedding anniversaries and funerals would follow.
Perhaps the most distinctive ministry was that of the Rev. A. C. Cobble, who served a total of 13 years with the church. Since his ministry was not continuous, he saw babies that he had christened grow into teenagers. He became very close to the family members of Doty’s Chapel.
In May 1981, a fellowship hall and educational building were added to the church. The dedication for the fellowship hall and educational building was performed by Bishop R. Kern Eutsler on February 17, 1985. The construction was performed by John Doty, who was raised in the church and is now deceased. In 2014, member Eric Kiker directed and assisted Jeff Webb in much-needed renovations of the fellowship hall and bathrooms.
Today, the church continues to serve the community with worship services weekly with the addition of a lay speaker. The church is the focal point of the small community.
Doty’s Chapel current pastor is Greg Davis and its current Lay Speaker is Kevin Morrison.