On Sunday, Doyle and Linda Pruett will celebrate 50 years in the Gospel ministry.
Both Linda and Doyle were born and grew up in Loudon. But they moved away in April 1970 to begin their 50-year journey of serving in ministry. The churches they have served are as follows: East Sweetwater Free Will Baptist Church in Sweetwater 1970-1976; Alexander Free Will Baptist Church in Olive Branch, Illinois 1970-1976; Greeneville First Free Will Baptist Church in Greeneville 1978-1989; North Spartanburg Free Will Baptist Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina 1989-1993; Canah Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Erwin 1993-1997; Kingsley Avenue Free Will Baptist Church in Greeneville 1997-Present.
They have four children and their spouses: Pam and Bobby Rader, Mark and Belindia Pruett, Rachel and Todd King, and John; seven grandchildren: Faith, Courtney and Bethany Rader, Tanner, Taylor and Chelsea Pruett, Matthew and Kelsie King, and Samantha and Austin Goss.
Doyle and Linda have served 34 of their 50-year ministry in Greeneville.