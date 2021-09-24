”Lord, You have been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were born or You gave birth to the earth and the world, or even from everlasting to everlasting, You are God. You turn mortals back into dust and say, ‘Return, you sons of mankind.’ For a thousand years in Your sight are like yesterday when it passes by, or like a watch in the night.” Psalm 90:1-4
Out of curiosity and thinking about the coming of fall this week, I did a little research on the origin and etymology of the word autumn. What I found was interesting. It turns out that originally there really wasn’t a word for that season. It was just summer and then winter. A word for the Fall season wasn’t used until about the thirteenth century. But, the researchers seemed to think that the origin of the word implies a “dying back.” I thought about that for a little while because I’m reading a wonderful book by David Jeremiah, “The Book of Signs,” which I would highly recommend, and just finished reading the chapter about heaven, and the Lord brought this passage to mind.
Autumn is a season that reminds us that our own mortal bodies are passing away with each advancing day. That is God’s plan. While God originally created humans so that they could live forever, He foresaw that sin would enter in and that provision for us would need to be made in order for us to return to His original longview of eternity. Death is a mixed-emotion thing to think about, isn’t it? But we can take a lot of encouragement from our passage above and even in the creation that God fashioned for us to enjoy.
The trees are already showing the first signs of turning. Fall reminds us that Spring is coming, and so it is with life. Someday, we will sleep just as the earth sleeps in winter, waiting until the promised return of Jesus. At that time, we will rise up in glory in newly resurrected bodies to meet Him in the air at the time of the rapture, and then follow Him into paradise. I can hardly imagine what a glorious time that will be! In the meantime, as we await, God doesn’t just leave us here. The Psalmist assures us that we are dwelling in Him. What an encouragement that is!
Jesus has gone ahead of us to prepare the place God has ordained for each and every Christian to spend eternity in. The newly resurrected Holy City — the New Jerusalem that is illustrated so beautifully in Revelation — is going to be a place more beautiful and incredible than our human minds can even grasp and God is preparing it even now just for us.
As all creation prepares during Autumn for a winter sleep and the boosting up of strength for the Spring bloom, we see the beautiful picture that the seasons paint for us of what we can expect when we finally leave this world in these earthly bodies and rise up in newness of life. God has already given us the opportunity to rise up into an earthly body — “newness of life” — at the moment we give our hearts fully to Him through a saving relationship with Jesus Christ. And, even though these earthly tents are fading away, we have the hope of His eternal promise to look forward to.
I know life is hard sometimes. Sometimes it’s real and sometimes life hurts. Sometimes just looking around at the things happening rapidly in the deterioration of this world can be frightening. But, take courage! It simply means that the return of our Lord is nearer and nearer every day.
One of God’s names is El Roi, the God who sees. He sees all; every trial, every hardship, every ache and pain and every tear that falls. He shares the mountaintops of our lives and carries us through the valleys. Just remember that He will never leave us or forsake us in this life. This world is not our home. We are just passing through and the world we will spend eternity in will be marvelous.