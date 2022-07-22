Black Church Excavation

Reginald F. Davis, from left, pastor of First Baptist Church, Connie Matthews Harshaw, a member of First Baptist, and Jack Gary, Colonial Williamsburg's director of archaeology, stand at the brick-and-mortar foundation of one the oldest Black churches in the U.S., in Williamsburg, Va. Archaeologists in Virginia began excavating three suspected graves at the site on July 18, commencing a months-long effort to learn who was buried there and how they lived.

 AP Photo/Ben Finley

