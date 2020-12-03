A global pandemic can take away many things — gatherings with friends, visits with vulnerable family members, time-honored holiday festivities — but one thing it cannot take away is faith. In fact, a Pew Research Center survey in April found that nearly a quarter of American adults said the viral outbreak had strengthened their religious beliefs. Although many houses of worship have been quiet at least part of this year, people around the globe continue finding ways to safely practice their faith and maintain their traditions in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed the lives of nearly 1.5 million people worldwide, including 270,000 in the United States.
