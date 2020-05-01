With the expiration of Gov. Bill Lee’s safer-at-home order and the gradual reopening of businesses and institutions across Tennessee, some local churches are receiving guidance from their organizational leaders on when and how they should begin holding in-person services again.
Churches and other institutions have been closed to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Many pastors have been offering their congregations online messages in place of traditional services. Lee issued an executive order this week that, in part, noted churches are not required to remain closed but urged them to continued those “virtual or online services.” For those who want to resume in-person worship, Lee said, the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives would issue guidance by the end of this week for best practices in doing so safely.
Some faith leaders are asking pastors not to call their flocks back to the sanctuaries just yet.
Bishop Mary Virginia Taylor, head of the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church — which includes UMC churches in Greene County — said in a letter to churches this week that, due to the conference covering parts of three states, there has been confusion about when the churches can have congregations back in the pews.
Due to the continued risk posed by the new coronavirus and the fact that no vaccine yet exists for it, Taylor said, she and other conference leaders want the church buildings to remain closed to the public for now, for worship and other activities.
“This is not an easy decision, but the Cabinet and I do not want our United Methodist Churches to be open at this time,” Taylor said in the letter. “Lives in our communities need to be protected. This virus has taken the lives of little children, medical personnel, young adults, older adults, African Americans, Hispanic persons, those with compromised immune systems, and so many more. Our United Methodist Churches are not to be open. We will reopen our churches when it is safe to do so across the entire Conference. We all yearn to be able to gather together again.”
When the time comes to reopen churches, Taylor wrote, “it will not automatically be back to being fully open from the start.” Conference leadership will provide guidelines “to implement a gradual reopening so we can continue making the health and safety of our church people as well as our communities the highest priority.”
Bishop Richard F. Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville, which includes Notre Dame Catholic Church in Greeneville, urged churches in the diocese to delay resuming public Masses until the weekend of Pentecost Sunday, May 30-31.
“I understand how much our parishioners want to return to their churches, see their priests, and once again have a personal connection with the sacraments. However, there are steps we need to take to ensure that we can do this safely,” Stika said in a news release.
“I realize that some businesses and churches may open their doors sooner, but we have 51 parishes and mission churches in our diocese, which covers all of East Tennessee. I feel it is necessary to carefully review the state, county, and municipal guidelines that have been issued, some as recently as this week,” Stika said. “It is my hope that by the Solemnity of Pentecost, which we celebrate as the day the Holy Spirit came to the Apostles, and the day our Church began, we can, in some fashion, return to public Masses in our diocese.”
Stika is working with diocesan pastors, priests, and health care experts to consider ways to implement the safety guidelines and mandates recently issued by public health authorities, according to the news release.
“We will need to be in compliance with these guidelines,” Stika said. “We will use the next few weeks to make sure we’re doing things properly, and I know that all of our priests join me in looking forward to celebrating the Mass with our parish families once again.”
Bishop Kevin L. Strickland, head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s Southeastern Synod, which includes Tennessee, wrote in an April 20 letter to churches that while “safer at home” orders have helped reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the fatality projections, Christians should continue doing all they can to keep themselves and others healthy.
“Recognizing that we are all antsy to return to worshipping in person, it would be risky at best and irresponsible to do so with sheer urgency,” Strickland wrote. “This virus continues to spread and will do so unless precautionary methods are extended.”
To the ELCA churches he oversees, Strickland wrote that he and the Synod Council “strongly implore and encourage you not to physically gather in worship through May. As you make this decision, please also continue to heed what the CDC, local, and state governments are suggesting. Some restrictions of smaller group gatherings may be lifted in your areas; even so, we encourage you to make the wisest decisions regarding the health and wellbeing of all those who might be present. We all grieve this decision, but the health and welfare of all of our members are of the utmost importance.”
Churches in the Southern Baptist Convention, which is the largest Baptist denomination in the world and includes houses of worship in Greene County, are autonomous and will each determine their own timeline for returning to in-person services and other activities. Randy C. Davis, president and executive director of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, wrote on its website that local churches best understand how COVID-19 has affected their communities and how many of their members fall into “high-risk” categories for potential severe or even fatal outcomes from the illness.
“There are no easy answers as we continue to navigate uncharted waters,” Davis wrote. “Pastors and churches must balance the need to be a good neighbor in following social distancing guidelines and the risks being communicated by medical experts.”
The Rev. David Green, pastor of First Baptist Church in Greeneville, wrote in a message posted on the church’s website that no specific date has been set to resume gatherings there.
“As much as we want to reopen, FBC Greeneville has a large group of people to consider. As we begin early discussions with the staff, we will consult with healthcare advisors, denominational leadership, and other churches of similar size and demographic makeup. Your health and safety will be our main concern. Our membership is made up of people from all walks of life and every age group. We have people with more tolerance for an early opening and others that have great concern about an early reopen. Our decision will always put the needs of the highest risk individuals first, because that is the right thing to do. As we begin discussions about what a ‘soft reopen’ will look like … I can only say, ‘It will definitely look different,’” Green wrote.
Others agree that when churches do return to worshipping and ministering together, they will be doing so in a different way. Gene Roncone, superintendent of the Assemblies of God’s Rocky Mountain District, delivered that message in a publication for its member churches called “Phasing Into New Normal.”
“Ministry in a post-corona world will require discernment and intentionality. Like Israel in the wake of a national crisis, we will need men and women like the sons of Issachar ‘who understood the times and knew what Israel should do,’” as the Bible says in 1 Chronicles, Roncone writes. “Wise leaders will know we cannot in one moment switch to ‘full-throttle’ normal. Not only will we need to identify what our ‘new normal’ is but also to phase into it slowly, discerningly, and intentionally.”