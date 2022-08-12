Farewell Celebration Planned For Pastor Jeremy Arnall Aug 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pastor Jeremy Arnall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pastor Jeremy Arnall, of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, is leaving after more than 13 years of service.A come-and-go, farewell celebration will be held in his honor this Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the church in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 710 Asheville Hwy.“Please join us in wishing him and his family well,” event organizers say in an announcement. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Celebration Jeremy Arnall Christianity Architecture Church Farewell Hall Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church Announcement Organizer Event Fellowship Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Doty Wins Greeneville Mayor Seat, Town To Have New Mayor For First Time In 12 Years Former TBI Director Larry Wallace Dies; Continued Lutz Murder Investigation During Career Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday 911 Director Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Life