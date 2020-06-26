Sunday at 7 p.m., the Charismatic Episcopal Church will receive Father Douglas Dean Gibson as a priest. Gibson is a retired U.S. Army chaplain and comes from the North American Old Roman Catholic Church. Gibson earned a bachelor of arts at Southwest Baptist University, a master of divinity at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a master of arts in marriage and family therapy and psychology from Northcentral University and has completed six units of clinical pastoral education.
Gibson and his wife, Colleen, are planting a Charismatic Episcopal Church in Greeneville. In His Presence Chapel, known as the Old Radar Chapel, is located at 2610 Warrensburg Road.