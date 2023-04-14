Congregants of First Christian Church of Greeneville are shown outside of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Easter morning. The church held a combined service on Easter Sunday for its three campuses, but needed a larger facility to do so. NPAC fulfilled that need.
First Christian Church of Greeneville normally has services at three different campuses across Greeneville and Greene County.
There is the main church campus at 1130 Temple Street, in Greeneville, and there are two satellite campuses, one at Chuckey-Doak High School and the other at South Greene High School. Sunday service times at all three locations are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, however, the church brought its three campuses together for a unified service to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This meant that a larger facility was needed to accommodate the congregants. Thus, the church turned to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center to fulfill that need.
“As a multi-site church with three locations, where we are intent on keeping campuses small and personal, we nonetheless find it important to combine resources for greater impact,” said First Christian’s lead pastor Scott Wakefield in a news release. “One of the ways we do this is occasionally gathering for all-church events like this.
“We are super grateful to have this important community resource and for the flexibility and hospitality of the NPAC staff,” Wakefield added. “Our experience there and the worship service were excellent.”
Over 800 people showed up for FCC’s joint Easter celebration, church officials noted.
“With a killer band, brass and string musicians, a church choir, an incredibly long list of volunteers, well-trained security, and a group of smiling faces ready to greet, NPAC opened its doors for FCC to hold this event,” officials added in the news release. “Preschool and nursery-aged children were able to have their own classes while school-aged children joined their parents in the auditorium for corporate singing, a sermon by Pastor Wakefield, communion, and snacks outside for a time of extended fellowship afterward.”
“Easter at NPAC with all three combined campuses of my First Christian Church family was one of the most overwhelmingly soul-filling experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said FCC member Jama Doty. “The people were engaged, the spirit was alive, and the excitement was palpable! Singing with my family, arms stretched high and tears streaming down my face was a wonderful way to worship our Risen Savior.”
Visit fccgreene.org for more details about First Christian Church.