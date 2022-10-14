First Christian Church launches South Greene campus

Bob Radank will serve as the campus pastor for First Christian Church’s newest location at South Greene High School. Services will begin there this Sunday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. In addition to its main church campus on Temple Street in Greeneville, FCC also has a location at Chuckey-Doak High School.

 Photo Special to the Sun

