First Christian Church of Greeneville is branching out into southern Greene County.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, FCC will begin holding services at South Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Hwy.
This will mark the third campus in Greene County for FCC. The church began holding services in 2019 at Chuckey-Doak High School, 365 Ripley Island Rd., in Afton.
The origins of First Christian Church began in 1919 as a tent meeting in front of the Greene County Courthouse, church officials note in a news release.
One hundred years later, the church launched its second campus at Chuckey-Doak High School, 265 Ripley Island Rd., in Afton.
“Because public schools are centrally important to the flourishing of our Greene County community, FCC made that part of its local outreach and campus-launching strategy,” the church news release states. “Now, three and a half years after launching their second campus, a third location will launch at South Greene High School on Sunday, Oct. 16, with two services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.”
The ability to lease “already-existing spaces like school buildings instead of expensive large-scale building expansion programs has created a relationship that not only helps [the church] on Sundays but also benefits the school and community,” officials note in the release.
“Each Sunday at its Afton campus, volunteers arrive very early to transform the high school auditorium and surrounding space into a place that helps achieve its vision of ‘Helping People Find and Follow Jesus,’” the release continues. “Volunteers serve by preparing, setting up, and cleaning after the services, with the goal of ‘leaving it better than we found it.’”
The Afton campus is served by Pastor Tommy Staggs, who also serves as football team chaplain. In his role, he “directs Afton campus attendees to help care for the students, faculty, and facilities in other open-handed ways that add value,” the news release adds. Staggs has served in a number of capacities with FCC since 2008, and Tyson Hodge, the Greeneville campus pastor has served since 2019.
All three campus pastors are “full-time local shepherds at each location,” the release notes. They also devote 20% of their time each week to serving the local school and the surrounding community, the release adds.
“This helps pour the church’s resources back into the school as a way to help keep Greene County strong,” church officials say in the release.
The new South Greene campus will be led by Bob Radank serving as campus pastor. Radank and his wife, Kelly, have spent 10 years as church-planting missionaries in Germany before coming to FCC in June of 2021.
Having spent hundreds of hours this past year at South Greene High School to prepare for this launch, Radank said, “It has been a joy building relationships with the wonderful folks in South Greene. I love how the people of South Greene have welcomed First Christian Church as we continue to open-handedly serve our community and ‘Help People Find and Follow Jesus!’”
Radank and FCC leaders and volunteers have been praying for and meeting with school and county officials, doing numerous small outreaches, pressure washing much of the building and grounds, feeding teachers, taking gifts and cards of encouragement, and even recently renovating part of their teachers’ lounge and concession stand.
The main FCC campus has been led by Pastor Scott Wakefield since 2008.
A 1995 graduate of Wheaton College in Illinois, with graduate studies at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and Covenant Baptist Theological Seminary, Wakefield has served in churches in both Ohio and Illinois before finally landing in “God’s Country” in March of 2003. He served as student director until transitioning to lead pastor in 2008, where he leads in preaching, teaching, vision, staff, and a host of other things.
In the last few years, according to Wakefield, “It became apparent that contributing to the long-term moral health of our community meant teaching our church family to reach out and serve in creative ways that provide new spaces for ministry and more seats for people in various locations throughout Greene County.” He explains further how this is working, “We are learning how to keep campuses small and personal. We think our particular version of multisite—which is actually a people-building strategy more than a campus-launching strategy—is well-suited for bringing people into a deep and growing relationship with God and one another.”
FCC member Volker Kemmann echoed these sentiments when he explained why he, his wife, and his daughter chose FCC as their church.
“When we came to FCC Greeneville earlier this year, we felt welcomed by those serving there and were impressed by the mission to help the people in Greene County and how it was lived by the many who showed their commitment in serving,” Kemmann said. And now, the family is serving at the South Greene campus in their community to help keep Greene County strong.
Visit fccgreene.org for more details about First Christian Church.