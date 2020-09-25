In an effort to recognize and encourage its members who are educators, a group from First Presbyterian Church recently had a mini-parade and placed a sign in the yard of each educator. Friends from the First Presbyterian Church visited 13 educators, placed a sign in their yard and read a proclamation of thanks. The educators included those who teach in both the city and county school systems and ranged from elementary to college educators. Many were joined by their families. Sarah Benson, at front behind the sign, a second grade teacher at Tusculum View, was joined by her and her sister’s family members Anna Benson and Abby Keller in the back with Katy Keller, Cole Benson and Kenny Benson in the middle and Claire Keller in the front.