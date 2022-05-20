And what more shall I say? For time will fail me if I tell of Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jephthah, of David and Samuel and the prophets, who by faith conquered kingdoms, performed acts of righteousness, obtained promises, shut the mouths of lions, quenched the power of fire, escaped the edge of the sword, from weakness were made strong, became mighty in war, put foreign armies to flight. Women received back their dead by resurrection; and others were tortured, not accepting their release, so that they might obtain a better resurrection; and others [x]experienced mocking and flogging, and further, chains and imprisonment. They were stoned, they were sawn in two, they were tempted, they were put to death with the sword; they went about in sheepskins, in goatskins, being destitute, afflicted, tormented (people of whom the world was not worthy), wandering in deserts, on mountains, and sheltering in caves and holes in the ground. And all these, having gained approval through their faith, did not receive what was promised, because God had provided something better for us, so that apart from us they would not be made perfect. Hebrews 11:32-40
Memorial Day will be here soon. It’s a poignant holiday; one set aside to remember those who have sacrificed their lives serving our country and fighting for the freedoms we have had. I want to take opportunity here to express my personal gratitude for the sacrifices they have made, and also for the sacrifices their families have made. It’s not easy being a military spouse or parent. And, it’s tragic when loved ones’ lives are given as wars and battles are fought. So, thank you, thank you, thank you.
Remembering those heroes caused me to think about Hebrews chapter 11. The heroes we honor on Memorial Day died for great causes. But the author of the book of Hebrews points to another group of heroes; those of the Christian faith who fought battles of a different kind.
In our passage today we see the many ways in which their lives were sacrificed, some of them horrendous. If you recall, history tells us of the Roman time period around 64 A.D. under the rule of Nero, how many Christians were barbarically killed. Being a Christian then was as hazardous to ones’ life just as it is in certain places throughout the world today.
These heroes of the faith who are spoken about in this chapter are used to encourage us. At the time Hebrews was written the Hebrew Christians were suffering persecution and doubt. Hebrews was written to show them that Jesus was better in every way and to remind them to keep holding onto the faith, and to identify those who were true Christians and those who were not. It is a worthwhile book to read for today’s times.
The concluding two verses are of particular interest. The author tells us that those great heroes, who gained approval for their faith, did not receive what was promised. Why? Because God had provided something better. Just what does that mean? If we think about what God has promised us we find our answer. He has promised us eternal salvation through faith in Jesus Christ and Him alone. When these early Christians died for their faith, Jesus had not yet come and the promise and hope of eternal glory had not yet come. But, these ancient heroes died believing that the Messiah would come. They died with hope in the promises of God. When Jesus died on the cross He descended into Hades during the three days following His crucifixion. And, when He ascended, He took with Him the souls of all those who died awaiting the fulfillment of God’s promises.
Memorial Day reminds us of the great sacrifices that were made for our freedoms. Hebrews reminds us of the glory of God as yet to be revealed. Through faith in Jesus Christ, we have obtained a different kind of freedom; one that is of eternal value. That, too, is freedom worth fighting for.