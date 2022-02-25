”Be angry, and yet do not sin; do not let the sun go down on your anger, and do not give the devil an opportunity.” Ephesians 4:26-27
I read recently about the eulogy given by Dominique Luzuriaga, wife of slain police officer, Jason Rivera, at his funeral. My heart grieved for her, but, there was something she said that really struck me. She said that she has regrets that they had an argument and the last morning she saw him they were angry with one another. Their last words exchanged were words of anger; words that can never be taken back. She missed the last opportunity she would ever have to tell him she loved him. This should be a wake up call for all of us and it’s exactly the reason for Paul’s words in our passage.
Why does Paul give us this advice? Because anger outside the realm of righteous anger is that which easily leads us to sin. And if we were to be honest about it, the underlying reason for most anger is pride and selfishness, and that can never glorify God.
This being Valentine’s month, it seemed right to me somehow to write about this because communication is so important in any relationship, but, especially so in the marriage relationship. We all get angry from time-to-time, but, most often, it’s what we do with that anger that makes a difference, and it often starts with our words.
James 3:6-10 addresses this: “And the tongue is a fire, the very world of unrighteousness; the tongue is set among our body’s parts as that which defiles the whole body and sets on fire the course of our life, and is set on fire by hell. For every species of beasts and birds, of reptiles and creatures of the sea, is tamed and has been tamed by the human race. But no one among mankind can tame the tongue; it is a restless evil, full of deadly poison. With it we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse people, who have been made in the likeness of God; from the same mouth come both blessing and cursing. My brothers and sisters, these things should not be this way. Surrendering our hearts to God and keeping them there will control our tongues and our words, and help us control anger.”
There are a number of places in the Bible where God addresses anger. One of them is James 1:19-20: “You know this, my beloved brothers and sisters. Now everyone must be quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger; for a man’s anger does not bring about the righteousness of God.” How true that is!
God calls us to love one another sacrificially just as he first loved us. Sinful anger, pride and selfishness have no place in love. Disagreements will happen. Sometimes hurtful things are said and done. In 1711, Alexander Pope penned the following words in a poem entitled, “An Essay on Criticism, Part II” that have become a popular expression: “To err is human, to forgive is divine.” It’s a good practice to follow. But, even more importantly, in 1 Peter 4:8, Peter writes, “Above all, keep fervent in your love for one another, because love covers a multitude of sins.” To love sacrificially means to put the needs and interests of others above your own. True love means dying to self. When we become children of God, the old self is crucified and we become raised up in newness of life. Letting go of pride and selfishness enables us to love the way God created us to, in his love, and rids our heart of sinful anger.
Is true love something your heart longs for? Is true love something you would like to give but fall short? The beauty of true love is that you have a heavenly Father who is there to help you through the indwelling power of the Holy Spirit. When your ‘love well’ runs dry, turn to him and ask him to help you fill it up until it overflows into the lives of others. He will.