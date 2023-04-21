All Scripture is inspired by God and beneficial for teaching, for rebuke, for correction, for training in righteousness; so that the man or woman of God may be fully capable, equipped for every good work.
— 2 Timothy 3:16-17
Lately, I have been very concerned about what is happening in the world all around us. There is more hatred, vitriol, and divisiveness than ever before in the world in my lifetime.
There are forces at work here that are just simply evil. I don’t have to name names or point fingers of blame. All you have to do is turn on the news and it’s all right there; in our faces.
Things that we once called wrong; knew were wrong, by today’s standards are being revised as right. But, make no mistake; they are still wrong. How do I know that? Because that’s what God says. As Christians, we need to speak the truth boldly but also in love. That’s not always easy but it’s what I going to do today.
If you ask people if they want to go to heaven, the majority of them will say “yes.” The sad truth is that not everyone will. There is that little issue of sin and the bigger issue of God’s absolute intolerance of it and His divine justice. It makes sense.
Last night I was making a quiche for dinner with some leftover Easter ham. As I began to pour the milk into the eggs I realized it had gone bad and curdled. Of course, I had to throw it out because I couldn’t add bad milk to the ham and cheese. It would have tasted terrible. And, it’s the same with God and sin. He is perfect and perfectly just. Therefore, He cannot allow sin into the perfect new heavens and earth He is preparing for us to spend eternity in, just as He couldn’t allow Adam and Eve to remain in the beautiful Garden of Eden He created after they sinned.
I have encountered people in my life who try to argue over whether a particular sin really is so. They want to believe that everyone has a ‘different’ interpretation of Scripture. In my BC days, I was one of them. That’s a deception Satan, being the father of all lies, uses all the time. There is only one correct interpretation of God’s Word and that is the one He uses which is found in our passage from 2 Timothy above.
Considering all of this, here is a list of things that God will not tolerate from HIS WORD. These aren’t my words; they’re His:
Galatians 5:19-21: Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: sexual immorality, impurity, indecent behavior, idolatry, witchcraft, hostilities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, selfish ambition, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.
1 Corinthians 6:9-11: Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived; neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor those habitually drunk, nor verbal abusers, nor swindlers, will inherit the kingdom of God. Such were some of you; but you were washed, but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and in the Spirit of our God.
Ephesians 5:5: For this you know with certainty, that no sexually immoral or impure or greedy person, which amounts to an idolater, has an inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and God.
We are all sinners (Romans 3:23). We all make mistakes, but these verses describe someone who makes these choices a habitual pattern of life. If we ever question our lifestyle or our choices, the answers are right there for us in God’s Word. God is so merciful; so gracious. But we need to take the first step towards repentance. He won’t force us. When we do we are always met with forgiveness and restoration. That’s the God we love and Who loves us.