That He would grant you, according to the riches of His glory, to be strengthened with power through His Spirit in the inner man; so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; and that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God. — Ephesians 3:16-19
Many years ago — 20 to be exact — I was driving along into town when suddenly there came a rush of words. I knew what that meant.
I quickly and safely pulled off the road and grabbed my pencil and notebook. God was speaking and I was to write it down. In five minutes, this poem was written.
I love it when God moves me like that. It’s those times that tell me that what He puts on my heart to write isn’t just for me; isn’t to be hidden, but to be shared. Sometimes, those rushes of words for God are just for my edification alone. This was not one of those times.
It was like that when I wrote my book. It was confirmed that I should and it was written in less than two days. The words come in waves. My heart just fixes on the Lord; I listen and I write.
I’ve shared this poem before, but, since this is the week of the peak season of our fall color here in Greene County, it seemed like the perfect time to share it again. I pray that it blesses you as it did me to write it and to share it.
AUTUMN SONG
One morning I arose, and it seemed to meThat flames were dancing in every treeMasses of colors so vivid and brightLiquid opacity in the light.Each day dawned a new surpriseAs changes of color met my eyesA rainbow would almost pale by theseAs the flames kept dancing in the trees.In days, the flames begin to dimAnd I reflect and ask myself; “am I like them? “But wait what do I see there in the sky?Is that a twinkle in God’s eye?Is it a message there for meIn the dimming of those trees?Clothed once in finery lush and greenRipped away by a foe unseenDo they seem now not as grandReaching towards heaven with outstretched hands?Their leaves whispered songs that only trees knowBut now, they stand so very aloneBut wait, what do I see there in the sky?Is that a twinkle in God’s eye?Is it a message there for meIn the loneliness of those trees?Is it only when our glory is faded and goneThat God our attention has finally won?Like the tree without its leaves does standBefore its Maker with outstretched handsIs there a message there for meIn the nakedness of that tree?Whose roots reach down in soil deepTo find its strength in the winter’s sleep?Yes, there’s a message in that treeMay my faith ever beUnshakeable upon roots that reach belowAll the things of this world that I knowBelow the surface; so that I may standOn the foundation built with heavenly hands.In those seasons of my lifeFilled with gladness yet fraught with striveWhere can I go, Lord, where will You be?Right there in the message of those trees.Oh Lord, let my praises beAs firmly rooted as those trees,Stripped of all to boast uponAll my pride and self undoneMy heart to YOU... fully won.
Excerpt from “Devotions from my Mountains.”
© Nov. 14, 2002.