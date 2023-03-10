Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous! Do not be terrified nor dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
We’ve been enjoying sitting out on our deck in the mornings sometimes praying, sometimes chatting. It’s been beautiful out as spring approaches even with the storms and wind. We love listening to and watching the birds that have returned to our yard.
The other day, I was running some errands. It was a dreary, windy somewhat depressing day and I found myself feeling a bit affected by that. Some issues were weighing heavily on my heart and I was feeling some discouragement. However, as I approached a stoplight, my perspective was changed.
Overhead, there was a drama playing out. A large crow was being attacked by a much smaller bird. The crow, which undoubtedly had a dastardly scheme to rob the little bird’s nest of either eggs or peeps, tried repeatedly to fly towards a tree but the brave little bird kept attacking.
It flew at the crow with a vengeance, first from one side then another without wavering. All this took just a few minutes, but, I was glad to see as the light turned green, that the little bird had prevailed. The two birds took off in different directions and the little bird flew back to its tree.
Our passage above is taken from the first chapter in Joshua. In that chapter, Moses has just died and Joshua has been given the task of leading the Jews into the land promised by God to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.
The Jews had been wandering in the desert for forty years and many of them had died for their lack of belief and faith in God. God is telling Joshua the conditions in which they will possess the land which included driving out the people who were indigenous to it at the time.
He is charging him to be faithful to the commandments of God; to follow them and meditate on them day and night. God the gives one more encouragement in verse 9 that He will never leave or forsake him. And, God’s presence in our lives today is the same.
No matter what issues we face in life; no matter the trials and travails, the truth is, He is with us and because of that, we will prevail just as the little bird did.
As James writes, trials grow and mature us. They may even help us understand better than ever before the need to trust God in all things. They may lead to a renewed relationship with Him recognizing that He is the only sure thing; the only Rock we can stand on; the only One who will always be with us.
Sometimes our trials we may even cause us to be angry with God. Are you? Do you blame Him? Do you just not understand how a kind and loving God could allow something like this to happen? I encourage you to take up the Bible. Go to the book of John and read it all the way through.
In it you will come to understand that we have a real enemy, Satan. Because he is the personification of evil, he will use ever circumstance he can to drive a wedge between God and man. Don’t believe his lies and allow him to do that in your heart.
Our faith is like the ‘little bird’ I saw driving that big crow off. With the Lord’s help we can do it if we remain steadfast, and if we are strong and courageous.