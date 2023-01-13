…if indeed you have heard Him and have been taught in Him, just as truth is in Jesus, that, in reference to your former way of life, you are to rid yourselves of the old self, which is being corrupted in accordance with the lusts of deceit, and that you are to be renewed in the spirit of your minds, and to put on the new self, which in the likeness of God has been created in righteousness and holiness of the truth. Ephesians 4:21-24
So, we have a new puppy. Max is a six-month-old, abandoned, untrained, loving and lovable, little ball of energy. It’s been a big transition for all of us, but, I know he will be an even greater dog when he is fully trained and grown. For now my new year’s resolution is just to get through potty training successfully!
Many people make New Year’s resolutions, but, only a small percentage really stick with them. In fact, I heard a disturbing statistic that says over 70% will fail in their resolutions by St. Patrick’s day.
How thankful I am that God never fails, especially when it comes to making all things new. Our passage above is perfect for the new year. In fact, I could write several columns about this passage alone, opening up each and every aspect of what Paul says. However, I’m going to try to focus on one thing and the is putting on the “new self.”
Desiring God explains these particular verses in Ephesians 4 it this way: “Verses 22–24 are the teaching of the Lord for Christians who have been awakened by the voice of Jesus, have been given a new eternal life within and who are now in the school of Christ waiting and eager to be taught how to live, no longer like the Gentiles in the futility of their minds (v. 17) but like new creatures whose lives are full of meaning and hope and joy.” What a great explanation! But, let’s take it one step further: what does Paul tell us is necessary before we can become that “new self?” We have to put off the old.
Perhaps an illustration would be helpful. Just think about the dirtiest clothes you’ve ever worn or the dirtiest ones you’ve ever seen. I’m sure you can come up with your own picture. What’s the first thing you do? Take it off and wash it. That’s just what Paul is saying here; before we can become new in Christ, we have to be cleansed; to let go of the lives we were living beforehand. He describes those lives as corrupted by the “lusts of deceit.” All that sin, all that darkness we lived in, it all has to go. And, in our own strength or by our own power, this is impossible to accomplish. It can only happen one way: by allowing our minds to be taken over; surrendered to Jesus Christ in faith and trust in His work on our behalf.
Our minds are where so much of our troubles begin, and often in Scripture, there is a strong connection between our minds and our heart. But what do you suppose Paul means when He talks about the renewing of the “spirit” of our minds? He is talking about the central force of our being; sometimes called soul, spirit or psyche. It is what causes us to think the way we do; what motivates and moves us. This “spirit/mind” must be transformed from worldly thinking to biblical thinking. Only through faith and trust in Jesus Christ can we do that.
So, to recap, the steps to becoming that “new self” are to put off the “old self” by letting go of what we were before, allowing Jesus Christ to transform our old ways of thinking, and once that happens, to put on the new identity He gives us through this process.
So, what are your plans for 2023? Is there anything you need to let go of in order to surrender fully to Jesus and be renewed? I promise you that if I can survive a new puppy, you can do whatever you have to do.